Rams sign LB Christian Rozeboom from Chiefs’ practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have seen their first practice squad player poached this season.

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Wednesday that they had signed LB Christian Rozeboom to the 53-man roster from the Chiefs’ practice squad. Rozeboom got his NFL career started with the Rams back in 2020, landing there as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State. He spent the entire 2020 NFL season on the practice squad in Los Angeles, rejoining the team for the 2021 NFL offseason.

When Roseboom was released by the Rams during 53-man roster cuts, the Chiefs promptly coaxed him from Los Angeles to join their practice squad.

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice DB Darious Williams — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 3, 2021

The move to sign Rozeboom was necessitated by the injury to LB Travin Howard for the Rams. They had recently traded Kenny Young to the Broncos and suddenly Los Angeles found themselves short-handed at the position.

Rozeboom was a practice squad elevation for the Chiefs once this season, for the Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. He played 10 snaps on special teams recording a single tackle for Kansas City.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad according to the NFL’s official transaction report.

