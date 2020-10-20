The Rams have added a second kicker to their active roster.

The team announced that they have signed veteran Kai Forbath on Tuesday. Forbath had been on the Bears practice squad.

Sam Sloman has done the kicking for the Rams this season. He’s 7-of-9 on field goals and 15-of-18 on extra points.

Forbath also spent time on Carolina’s practice squad in September and has had stints with the Cowboys, Patriots, Jaguars, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, and Washington over the last 10 years. Forbath has made 86.8 percent of his field goals and 93.8 percent of his extra points over the course of his career.

The Rams opened a roster spot by placing linebacker Obo Okoronkwo on injured reserve. He’s expected to miss more than a month after elbow surgery.

Rams sign Kai Forbath originally appeared on Pro Football Talk