Rams sign K Brett Maher to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, doing so without keeping a single kicker. They cut rookie Tanner Brown but they didn’t waste much time finding a replacement.

On Thursday, the Rams announced they have signed Brett Maher – a move that was reported yesterday. They didn’t sign him to the active roster, however. They added him to the practice squad, making him the 16th and final member of that group.

Teams are allowed to call up players from the practice squad each week, so that’ll probably be the plan with Maher initially, but it’s surprising he wasn’t signed to the 53-man roster – especially knowing Ochaun Mathis will be placed on injured reserve any day now.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed Practice Squad Veteran K Brett Maher — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire