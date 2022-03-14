Rams re-sign Joe Noteboom

The Rams are waiting for word from Andrew Whitworth about his plans for the coming season, but they know that they’ll have Joe Noteboom back in the lineup.

According to multiple reports, Noteboom has agreed to a new contract with the team. Noteboom was No. 42 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a three-year deal with a base value of $40 million. The pact has $25 million in guaranteed money and a maximum value of $47.5 million.

If Whitworth returns, Noteboom may have to remain the team’s swing tackle, with Rob Havenstein currently under contract as the right tackle. If Whitworth retires, Noteboom will likely be in consideration for the left tackle job.

