Rams to sign Jimmy Garoppolo

Aaron Donald won't be with the Rams in 2024, but Jimmy Garoppolo will be.

According to multiple reports, the Rams are signing the former 49ers and Raiders quarterback. It's a one-year deal for Garoppolo, who will try to be the backup to Matthew Stafford this season.

If Garoppolo makes the team, the Rams will have to make plans to have at least one more quarterback on hand for the start of the season. Garoppolo is set to serve a two-game suspension due to a performance-enhancing drug violation. They closed out last year with the now-unsigned Carson Wentz as the backup because 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett spent the year on the non-football injury list.

Garoppolo opened last season as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, but was benched and replaced by Aidan O'Connell after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels and named Antonio Pierce their head coach.