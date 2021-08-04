The Rams have dropped one guard and brought back another.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Jeremiah Kolone and waived Jamil Demby as a corresponding move.

Kolone has been on and off the Rams roster and practice squad since 2019, when he entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State. He has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.

Demby was a Rams sixth-round pick in 2018. He spent time on Detroit’s practice squad after L.A. waived him at the start of the regular season. But the Rams brought him back that December, signing him to the active roster. He was on Los Angeles’ practice squad in 2020.

Rams sign Jeremiah Kolone, waive Jamil Demby originally appeared on Pro Football Talk