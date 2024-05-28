Rams sign Jared Verse to $15.134M rookie contract

Jared Verse was the Rams’ first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he was the lone selection who remained unsigned entering this week. Well, with Week 2 of OTAs kicking off on Tuesday, the Rams got their first-rounder under contract.

The team announced Tuesday that Verse signed his rookie contract, making him the final draft pick by the Rams to put pen to paper. There was never a reason to worry about Verse’s deal getting done, but it’s good to see the Rams officially take care of business with their top pick.

According to Aaron Wilson, Verse’s deal is worth $15.134 million over the first four years, with a fifth-year option available in 2028 – something that comes with every contract for a first-round pick. His deal includes a $7.826 million signing bonus and fully guaranteed roster bonuses of $522,925, $1.095 million and $682,510 from 2025 to 2027.

There is no offset language on any of the guarantees, which means the Rams will not save any money if Verse is cut in the first four years of his contract – which is highly unlikely to happen anyway.

Verse’s cap hit in 2024 is projected to be $2.75 million.

