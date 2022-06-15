The Rams added a couple of free agents to their 90-man roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signings of tight end Jared Pinkney and running back A.J. Rose. They also signed linebacker Travin Howard and have not announced any cuts as corresponding moves.

Pinkney signed with the Falcons after going undrafted in 2020 and spent the season on their practice squad. He spent time on the Rams’ practice squad last season, but was signed to the Lions active roster late in the year. He played in two games and started once without catching any passes.

Rose went undrafted last year and spent the season on Minnesota’s practice squad. He was cut early this month.

Rams sign Jared Pinkney, A.J. Rose originally appeared on Pro Football Talk