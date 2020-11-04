Rams sign S Jake Gervase to practice squad, cut LB Daniel Bituli

The Rams didn’t make any trades before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, but they did make a roster move. According to the NFL’s official transaction report, Los Angeles signed safety Jake Gervase to its practice squad.

In order to make room for him, the team cut linebacker Daniel Bituli from the practice squad.

This isn’t Gervase’s first stint with the Rams, of course. He was signed by Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent last year and played two games. He was waived, signed and waived again this year and has not been on a team since the Rams cut him before the season.

He adds depth to a safety group that’s already pretty deep, especially with Jordan Fuller expected to come off injured reserve next week. Terrell Burgess is out for the year, however.