The Rams have brought back one of their special teams contributors.

Los Angeles announced on Friday that the team has re-signed linebacker Jake Gervase.

Gervase has been with the Rams essentially since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2019, though he’s been on and off the active roster and practice squad. Gervase has appeared in five regular season games and was a heavy contributor on special teams in Los Angeles’ postseason run in 2022.

Gervase was with the Rams in training camp before being waived earlier this week when the team cut down to 53 players.

The Rams are getting back to practice on Friday to begin their full week of sessions before they open the season against the Bills next Thursday night.

Rams re-sign Jake Gervase originally appeared on Pro Football Talk