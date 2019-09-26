Rams sign Jachai Polite to practice squad

Jachai Polite has found a new home, his third since May. The linebacker signed with the Rams’ practice squad Wednesday.

The Jets drafted him in the third round, cut him Aug. 31, and he signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad Sept. 1. Polite’s stay in Seattle lasted only 22 days.

Polite, who had red flags coming out, paid $100,000 in fines for tardiness and other issues in his short stay with the Jets.

The Rams, like the Seahawks before them, will give Polite a clean slate.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to him yet,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday. “He’s in here, and he’s going to be held to the same standards and expectations as everybody else in this building. There were some good things that he did at Florida that are encouraging. We’re are excited to be able to have him. With that being said, everybody has got a standard to uphold, and he will be in the same line in terms of those things.”