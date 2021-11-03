Rams sign J.J. Koski to 53-man roster, add WR Warren Jackson to practice squad

The Rams’ wide receiver depth took a hit in the last week when Tutu Atwell suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and DeSean Jackson was released after requesting a trade. That left them with only four wideouts on the active roster, but they added one on Wednesday.

The team announced it has signed J.J. Koski from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, giving him a shot to prove himself as the No. 4 or 5 receiver behind the three starters. Koski has been on the practice squad all year, making this his first chance to contribute.

The Rams quickly filled Koski’s spot on the practice squad with another receiver, adding Warren Jackson. Jackson is a bigger wideout, standing 6-foot-6 and 219 pounds. He’s a rookie out of Colorado State and went undrafted this year, making brief offseason stints with the Broncos and Vikings.

Additionally, the Rams designated Darious Williams to return from injured reserve, allowing him to practice this week before potentially being activated prior to Sunday’s game against the Titans.