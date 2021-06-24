Rams sign former UCF RB Otis Anderson Jr.

Prayers have been answered 💙💛Thank you God if you’re a supporter/family thank you for your concern. To the @RamsNFL thank you 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FwXwcVnHiD — Otis Anderson Jr 🎱 (@Gumby_football) June 23, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams’ backfield is already fairly crowded with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones and Jake Funk, but the team added even more depth this week. Former UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr., who went undrafted this year, announced on Twitter that he has signed with the Rams.

Anderson spent four years at UCF, proving to be a versatile player for the Knights. He carried the ball 358 times for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns (6.1 yards per carry), also catching 91 passes for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns.

He’s undersized at only 5-foot-8 and 179 pounds, but he’s capable as a runner, receiver and return man. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his scouting report of Anderson that he has “exciting punt return potential, averaging 12.3 yards per return for his career.”

It’s unlikely Anderson will contribute much as a running back unless it’s primarily as a scat back who catches passes, but he could help the Rams solve their return specialist issue by winning that job in training camp.