Rams sign former Steelers QB Devlin Hodges

The Los Angeles Rams have added another quarterback to the mix for the offseason. Former Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges tweeted Sunday that he has signed with the Rams. He joins Jared Goff, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins as quarterbacks under contract for 2021.

Hodges started six games for the Steelers in 2019, going 3-3 with five touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He threw for 1,063 yards and completed 62.5% of his passes in eight total appearances but did not get on the field this season.

He was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2019. In four seasons at Samford, he threw for 14,584 yards, 111 touchdowns and 41 interceptions.

Excited for the opportunity to sign and be apart of the @RamsNFL! I’ve been to LA before 😉 let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/2gqGDNhcuo — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) January 24, 2021

He won the Walter Payton Award in 2018 as the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS and set the FCS record for the most career passing yards.

Sean McVay said at the end of this season that the Rams will have competition at every position heading into next season, but it’s highly unlikely Hodges pushes Goff or Wolford for a roster spot in 2021.