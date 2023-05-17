Rams sign former Ohio State defensive lineman

A few former Ohio State football players went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and another one just got signed. Taron Vincent, who started every game on the interior defensive line for the Buckeyes last season, is going to get another NFL opportunity with the Los Angeles Rams.

After going undrafted, Vincent was extended an offer to join the Buffalo Bills for their rookie minicamp but failed to gain a contract. He will now get another shot to earn his spot with Los Angeles. Vincent was a former stud recruit, whose inconsistent play kept him from greatness in Columbus, but he has plenty of potential to stick in the NFL.

Vincent is the son of NFL legend Troy Vincent, who is currently the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL. His son will be looking to chase the same greatness as a professional.

Rams are signing former Ohio State free-agent defensive lineman Taron Vincent, the son of NFL executive Troy Vincent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire