Rams sign former CFL tight end Nikola Kalinic

There’s another competitor in the Rams’ tight end room. The team announced it has signed Nikola Kalinic, who spent last year on the Colts’ practice squad.

Kalinic, 26, is from Toronto and played two seasons in the CFL for the Tiger-Cats after being selected in the second round in 2019. He caught 23 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns in his two years in the CFL.

The Colts waived Kalinic back in May and had been a free agent until the Rams scooped him up. He did work out for the Packers, Browns and Falcons, according to ProFootballTalk.

Last season in Indianapolis, he played seven games and made two starts but he did not catch a pass and played just 47 snaps on offense. He also played 42 snaps on special teams.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing TE Nikola Kalinic — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 14, 2023

