Rams sign former Bills punter Corey Bojorquez

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Despite already having Johnny Hekker on the roster, the Los Angeles Rams announced on Tuesday that they have signed former Bills punter Corey Bojorquez.

Bojorquez, 24, has spent his entire career with the Bills, playing 40 games for Buffalo since 2018. He punted 41 times last season, averaging an NFL-high 50.8 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards – the longest in the league.

The Bills signed Matt Haack this offseason and allowed Bojorquez to become a free agent, a somewhat surprising move by Buffalo. Bojorquez is from Bellflower, California and signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Patriots waived him before the season began and Buffalo scooped him up.

In addition to Hekker and Bojorquez, the Rams also have Brandon Wright on the 90-man roster, giving them three punters.

