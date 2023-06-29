Rams to sign former 49ers CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is making his way back to the NFC West. Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic reported Witherspoon is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year contract.

Witherspoon joined the NFL as a third-round pick of the 49ers in the 2017 draft. He had more downs than ups with San Francisco and left after his four-year rookie contract was up.

He signed with the Seahawks before the 2021 campaign, but was traded to Pittsburgh where he spent the last two years.

The Rams are undergoing an extreme overhaul that could put them in line to be the worst team in the division. Witherspoon brings some veteran stability for them, but it’s still hard to envision LA making a push for the NFC West crown.

Witherspoon in six seasons has played in 60 games with 40 starts. He’s posted 152 tackles, three tackles for loss, 35 pass breakups and eight interceptions.

If he winds up sticking with the Rams, the 49ers will see their old friend in Week 2 when they visit SoFi Stadium.

