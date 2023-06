The Rams have two more members of their 2023 draft class under contract. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they signed fifth-round picks Davis Allen and Puka Nacua. The team now has six of their 14 picks from April under contract. Allen started 25 games at tight end for Clemson over the last four [more]

Rams sign fifth-rounders Davis Allen, Puka Nacua originally appeared on NBC Sports