Rams sign Eric Weddle to practice squad, make 4 other roster moves

It’s official: Eric Weddle has come out of retirement to join the Los Angeles Rams for their playoff hunt. Weddle’s agent announced the veteran safety’s return on Wednesday, but he isn’t being signed to the 53-man roster.

Instead, the Rams signed him to the practice squad, so he won’t take up a spot on the active roster. It was one of many moves the team announced, also adding two other defensive backs – Blake Countess and Sharrod Neasman – to the practice squad along with Weddle.

Jake Gervase was added to the active roster from the practice squad, and to make room for him, the Rams placed Jordan Fuller on season-ending injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to practice squad DB Eric Weddle, DB Blake Countess, DB Sharrod Neasman

• Free Agent Signing DB Jake Gervase

• Reserve/Injured DB Jordan Fuller — xz – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2022

Weddle is still eligible to play against the Cardinals on Monday night despite being on the practice squad. Teams can promote players to the active roster each week, and it’s assumed that Weddle will be one of them for this wild-card matchup.

Though he hasn’t played since retiring in February of 2020, Weddle is an intelligent veteran and a sure tackler, bringing experience and awareness to the Rams’ injury-riddled secondary.

Countess is another familiar face. He spent three years with the Rams from 2016-2019, making 54 tackles and recording one sack in 37 games. He can play safety or corner, giving the Rams some much-needed options in the secondary.

List