Rams sign DB Shaun Jolly off Browns’ practice squad

The Rams have been busy this week, shuffling their roster ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals. They’ve kept a close eye on other teams’ practice squads and have now poached three players in the last few days alone.

On Thursday night, the team announced it has signed defensive back Shaun Jolly off the Browns’ practice squad, along with the previously reported signing of Kendall Blanton from the Chiefs.

Jolly helps give the Rams some depth in the secondary with Troy Hill on injured reserve, Cobie Durant battling a hamstring injury and David Long Jr. dealing with a groin issue.

LA Rams Transactions:

Jolly is a 5-foot-9 rookie out of Appalachian State. He hasn’t played in an NFL game yet but he was productive in college, picking off six passes and returning two of them for touchdowns.

He also had 113 tackles and 18 passes defensed in four seasons.

