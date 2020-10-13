Rams sign DB Juju Hughes to 53-man roster, Eric Banks to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams placed Jordan Fuller on injured reserve Tuesday, which will keep him out for at least three weeks. The move opened up a spot on the 53-man roster, which the team quickly filled.

The Rams announced they have signed safety Juju Hughes to the active roster, elevating him from the practice squad. To take his place on the practice squad, they re-signed defensive tackle Eric Banks, who they cut last week to make room for Terrell Lewis.

Hughes probably won’t contribute much on defense, but he provides safety depth in the event that one of the Rams’ starters gets injured. He can also play on special teams if needed, too.

#LARams transactions:

• Signed DB Juju Hughes to 53-man roster

• Signed DT Eric Banks to practice squad — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 13, 2020



