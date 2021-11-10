Rams sign DB Antoine Brooks Jr. to roster, bring back Jonah Williams on practice squad

The Rams have had to shuffle their roster a bunch lately due to injuries and trades, making several moves in the last couple of weeks. They made two more transactions on Monday night, signing Antoine Brooks Jr. to the 53-man roster and adding Jonah Williams back to the practice squad.

Brooks was on the practice squad and had been elevated on game day a couple of times, but now he’ll have a more permanent spot on the team. The Rams had an opening on their roster after placing Jacob Harris on injured reserve Monday.

Williams was waived by the Rams last week and claimed by the Vikings, who were one of three teams to put in a claim for the defensive end. The Vikings waived him a day later, though, with a failed physical designation. So the rams were able to bring him back on the practice squad for the time being.

With Sebastian Joseph-Day out for a while, the Rams could use all the help they can get along the defensive line – even if it’s just on the practice squad.