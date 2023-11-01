Rams sign Darrell Henderson to 53-man roster

Running back Darrell Henderson's second tour of duty with the Rams is set to continue a while longer.

The Rams announced on Wednesday that they have signed Henderson to their 53-man roster. Henderson signed to the team's practice squad in October.

Henderson has been elevated on a temporary basis for the team's last two games due to injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers. He has run 30 times for 92 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 59 yards.

Royce Freeman has joined Henderson as the main backs over the last two weeks and Wednesday's move suggests that is likely to remain the case until the other backs are deemed ready to return.