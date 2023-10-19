Rams sign Cory Durden to 53-man roster

The Rams have added a defensive tackle to their active roster.

Los Angeles announced on Thursday that the club has signed Cory Durden to the 53. Durden played 11 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in the Week 6 victory over Arizona.

An undrafted rookie out of NC State, Durden spent the offseason program and training camp with Detroit before signing with Los Angeles' practice squad in September.

The Rams also signed defensive back Shaun Jolly to their practice squad.