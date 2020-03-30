Rams re-sign cornerback Dont'e Deayon

Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon takes part in a team training camp session in August. (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

The Rams maintained some of their secondary depth by re-signing cornerback Dont'e Deayon.

Deayon, 26, spent most of last season on the practice squad before playing in three games on special teams and defense. He made three tackles.

Deayon is part of a cornerback position group that includes Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Darious Williams and David Long.

The Rams are expected to build more depth in the NFL draft, which is scheduled to be held April 23-25.