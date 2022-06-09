Rams sign Cooper Kupp to multi-year extension

The Los Angeles Rams have been handing out expensive contracts all offseason and another one of their key contributors on offense is getting a raise. Just days after making Aaron Donald the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, the Rams have signed Cooper Kupp to a multi-year extension.

The Rams and WR Cooper Kupp have agreed to a three-year extension that will pay out $110 million over the next five years, a source said. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 8, 2022

The extension for Kupp is three years, meaning that he will now be paid $110 million over the next five seasons. Also, his $75 million in guarantees is now the highest among all wide receivers in the NFL, eclipsing Tyreek Hill’s $72 million guaranteed.

Kupp’s extension comes after the former third-round pick put together one of the most impressive campaigns from a wide receiver. The All-pro wideout hauled in 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading all wide receivers league in each of those categories.

Besides Kupp, the Rams have now inked new deals with Matthew Stafford and Donald, along with signing veterans Allen Robins and Bobby Wagner in free agency. With their new contracts, Stafford and Kupp aren’t set to become unrestricted free agents until 2027.

Throughout the process of reaching an agreement on an extension, Kupp never seemed concerned about getting a new contract. Les Snead recently said that Kupp was ‘next on the list’ for Los Angeles to sign to an extension this offseason and iterated that the goal was for the Rams to get a deal done before training camp.

Amid an offseason that saw quite a few wide receivers switch teams via trade or free agency, the Rams were able to ensure that their superstar pass-catcher won’t be going anywhere after winning a Super Bowl.