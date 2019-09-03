Rams sign Coleman Shelton, place Justin Lawler on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams added center Coleman Shelton to their roster on Monday after placing linebacker Justin Lawler on injured reserve.

Shelton spent last season bouncing across the league after initially signing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington. After being released by the 49ers, Shelton went on to spend time on the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

Shelton was a part of the Cardinals roster all offseason before being released during cuts over the weekend. Arizona had re-signed Shelton to their practice squad before the Rams signed him to their active roster.

Lawler had foot surgery earlier this month. By keeping him on the roster through the weekend, Lawler is eligible to return from the injured reserve list after eight games.

Lawler, a seventh-round pick of the Rams last year, appeared in all 16 games for the team last season and recorded six tackles. Lawler only saw 33 defensive snaps last year with the majority of his playing time coming on the Rams’ special teams units.