Rams to sign Chiefs practice squad TE Kendall Blanton to active roster

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have each poached a player from the other team’s practice squad this week.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs signed Rams DE Benton Whitley to their 53-man roster from the L.A. practice squad. On Thursday, Los Angeles made their move. According to Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman, the Rams have signed their client, TE Kendall Blanton, from K.C.’s practice squad.

Blanton, a Kansas City native whose father played with the Chiefs, was signed by the Rams in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He spent the past three seasons in Los Angeles and won Super Bowl LVI with the team.

Kansas City attempted to claim Blanton when L.A. released him from the offseason roster. He ended up with the Washington Commanders, but he was released in final roster cuts. He chose to sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad, but unfortunately, it appears the homecoming didn’t last.

The Chiefs now have an open spot on the practice squad that they’ll need to fill.

