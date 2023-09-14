Rams to sign Brett Rypien to 53-man roster

The Rams elevated Brett Rypien from the practice squad to serve as their backup quarterback in Week One and they'll make the arrangement more permanent this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Rams will sign Rypien to their 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Rypien was called up last week because Stetson Bennett was ruled out and the Rams put Bennett on the non-football injury list Wednesday. He'll miss at least four games as a result of the move and Rypien could only be called up twice more without the Rams running the risk of losing him.

There was also the possibility that another team might try to sign Rypien to their active roster. He played for Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Denver last year and that could have made him an option for the AFC East team as they move forward without Aaron Rodgers.

The Rams won't have to worry about any of that now because Rypien won't be going anywhere unless they decide to make a change down the road.