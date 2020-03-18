There was word early this month that the Rams were working on a new contract with offensive lineman Austin Blythe before he became a free agent and those talks have paid off in a deal.

The Rams announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed Blythe with the start of the new league year in a few hours. Rich Hammond of TheAthletic.com reports that it is a one-year deal.

Blythe has expeience at multiple spots on the line and has started 31 games over the last two seasons on the interior.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth remains on track for free agency, although the Rams have indicated optimism about their chances of bringing the veteran back for another season.

Rams re-sign Austin Blythe originally appeared on Pro Football Talk