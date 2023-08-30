Rams sign 15 players to initial practice squad

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and one day later, they’ve assembled their initial practice squad. They can technically carry 16 players but as of now, they’ve only signed 15 players so there’s room for one more.

Here are the 15 players the Rams signed on Wednesday, all of whom were with Los Angeles this offseason.

  • OL A.J. Arcuri

  • OL Logan Bruss

  • DT Marquise Copeland (veteran)

  • RB Royce Freeman (veteran)

  • DB Tanner Ingle

  • WR Tyler Johnson (veteran)

  • TE Nikola Kalinic

  • OL Mike McAllister

  • DB Cameron McCutcheon

  • OL Grant Miller

  • LB Troy Reeder (veteran)

  • QB Brett Rypien (veteran)

  • WR Xavier Smith

  • OLB Keir Thomas II

  • WR Austin Trammell

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire