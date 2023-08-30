Rams sign 15 players to initial practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and one day later, they’ve assembled their initial practice squad. They can technically carry 16 players but as of now, they’ve only signed 15 players so there’s room for one more.

Here are the 15 players the Rams signed on Wednesday, all of whom were with Los Angeles this offseason.

OL A.J. Arcuri

OL Logan Bruss

DT Marquise Copeland (veteran)

RB Royce Freeman (veteran)

DB Tanner Ingle

WR Tyler Johnson (veteran)

TE Nikola Kalinic

OL Mike McAllister

DB Cameron McCutcheon

OL Grant Miller

LB Troy Reeder (veteran)

QB Brett Rypien (veteran)

WR Xavier Smith

OLB Keir Thomas II

WR Austin Trammell

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire