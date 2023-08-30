Rams sign 15 players to initial practice squad
The Los Angeles Rams finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and one day later, they’ve assembled their initial practice squad. They can technically carry 16 players but as of now, they’ve only signed 15 players so there’s room for one more.
Here are the 15 players the Rams signed on Wednesday, all of whom were with Los Angeles this offseason.
OL A.J. Arcuri
OL Logan Bruss
DT Marquise Copeland (veteran)
RB Royce Freeman (veteran)
DB Tanner Ingle
WR Tyler Johnson (veteran)
TE Nikola Kalinic
OL Mike McAllister
DB Cameron McCutcheon
OL Grant Miller
LB Troy Reeder (veteran)
QB Brett Rypien (veteran)
WR Xavier Smith
OLB Keir Thomas II
WR Austin Trammell