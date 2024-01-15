Rams sign 10 players to futures contracts, including Logan Bruss

With the 2023 season coming to a close, the Los Angeles Rams took care of some roster housekeeping on Monday. They signed 10 players to futures contracts, bringing back most of their practice squad players for the 2024 offseason.

Among the players signed to futures deals were Logan Bruss and A.J. Arcuri, two former draft picks along the offensive line. They’ll also keep quarterback Dresser Winn around for at least the start of the offseason.

Below is the complete list of 10 players the Rams signed on Monday.

#Rams reserve future deals A.J. Arcuri. Logan Bruss, Cory Durden, Olakunie Fatukasi, Tanner Ingle, Mike McAlister, Cmaeron McCutcheon, Zachary Thomas, Zach VanValkenburg, Dresser Winn — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire