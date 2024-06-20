Rams shut down Kings 5-0 in non-conference matchup

Jun. 19—Defensively the Clinton River Kings were stellar on Wednesday night, showcasing the leather in an out-of-conference home matchup with the Dubuque Senior Rams.

Unfortunately for the Kings, their bats were ice cold, mustering up two hits on the night.

For the Rams, they were able to jump on the scoreboard right away with two runs on two hits in the first inning. In the top of the second, they continued to keep the line moving with patient at bats and timely hitting. A single scored two more runs before a wild pitch added the fifth run of the game.

Senior Hunter Lawrence came on in relief for Clinton to start the third inning and he made the most of his opportunity with three innings of shutout ball to help keep Clinton in this one.

Nolan Eggers took over for Lawrence after an injury in the sixth inning and he also pitched well to keep it a 5-0 game heading into the bottom of the seventh. Clinton dropped the ballgame but their defense, highlighted by junior Ayden Wiebers, was on point.

Up Next

Clinton (1-19) will play at Camanche (2-14) on Saturday at noon with both teams looking to get back in the win column.