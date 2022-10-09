Rams shut down by Cowboys, 22-10: Instant analysis of Week 5 loss

For the second week in a row, the Rams’ offense looked completely out of sorts. Granted, it was the second straight week they faced a defense that ranks near the top of the league, but there’s no excuse for scoring just one touchdown in two games.

The result? A second straight loss and a sub-.500 record again. The Cowboys shut down Los Angeles, 22-10, an embarrassing showing by the Rams against a team with its backup quarter.

Here’s everything to know from Sunday’s defeat at home.

Final score: Cowboys 22, Rams 10

Game notes

This game started about as poorly as it could have for the Rams. On their first possession, Stafford was sacked and fumbled it, which was recovered by DeMarcus Lawrence and returned for a touchdown.

On their next drive, Riley Dixon’s punt was blocked and recovered by the Cowboys, putting them in the red zone immediately.

The Rams’ defense wasn’t the problem in this game, allowing fewer than 100 net passing yards. It was the offense, which has scored just one touchdown in their last two games.

Cooper Kupp was the lone source of offense once again, being the only receiver with more than 60 yards. He caught seven passes for 125 yards and a 75-yard touchdown.

Special teams actually provided a spark for the Rams in the first half when they pulled off a fake punt, coincidentally against their former offensive coordinator John Fassel’s Cowboys.

Stafford was under constant duress again, a common theme this season. He was sacked five times and fumbled it twice, getting berated by Dallas’ relentless pass rush.

The Rams’ running game could get nothing going all game long, rushing for a total of 38 yards on 15 carries. Darrell Henderson Jr. didn’t even get a single opportunity to run the ball. His only rush was called back by a holding penalty.

It was over when...

Stafford threw an interception with less than four minutes left in the game, securing the victory for the Cowboys. The Rams were down 22-10 at the time, so they needed two scores anyway, but there was no coming back from that deficit after Stafford’s last-ditch interception.

3 stars of the game

No. 3 star: Jalen Ramsey – 2 tackles, 1 sack

No. 2 star: Aaron Donald – 2 sacks

No. 1 star: Cooper Kupp – 6 catches, 109 yards, 1 TD

Play of the game

Kupp was the primary source of offense again for the Rams, and he scored their first touchdown in spectacular fashion. It was a 75-yard pass over the middle from Stafford, making a great one-handed grab and breaking loose from Trevon Diggs for six.

What's next?

The Rams will remain at home for Week 6 when they host the Carolina Panthers, who were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15. The Panthers are now just 1-4, so this is a golden opportunity for the Rams to bounce back from two horrendous losses.

