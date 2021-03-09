Rams showing interest in speedy Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

If there’s one thing the Rams need to add to their offense this year, it’s speed. Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Van Jefferson are all quality pass-catchers, but the Rams lack a true deep threat who can blow by a defense the way Brandin Cooks could.

They’ve expressed interest in adding explosiveness on that side of the ball and have met with a couple of speedy receivers leading up to the draft. First it was D’Wayne Eskridge, and according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Rams are meeting with Iowa wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette over videoconference before April’s draft.

#Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette will bring exciting vertical skills to the next level, while also serving as an electric KR/PR. He'll be a good pro Smith-Marsette has met/will meet virtually w/ #Saints, #Rams, #Jets, #Jaguars, #Bengals, #Raiders, #Washington & #Bills to name a few — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 9, 2021

Smith-Marsette played four seasons at Iowa, catching 110 passes for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 14.7 yards per catch, while also adding 274 yards and four touchdowns rushing during his collegiate career, too.

Furthermore, he returned kickoffs for the Hawkeyes, doing so 53 times for 1,520 yards (28.7 per return) with two touchdowns scored. He’s not quite the blazer that Eskridge is, but Smith-Marsette has good size (6-foot-1, 179 pounds) to go along with his speed.

Here’s part of his scouting report from The Draft Network, citing his track background.

Smith-Marsette brings a track background to the field and it shows. He’s a graceful runner with easy speed and is at his best when he’s charged with stacking defenders vertically. The Hawkeyes did manufacture some touches for Smith-Marsette courtesy of tunnel screens, double reverses, jet motions and touch passes. He was highly productive on a per-touch basis and, despite some of his limitations in functional strength and size, should find success in a vertical passing offense at the next level.

Smith-Marsette likely won’t factor into the first-round equation, but as a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick, he can certainly provide some value for a team seeking speed on the outside, as well as a dynamic return specialist – of which the Rams are looking for both.