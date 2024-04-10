Rams showing interest in NC State edge rusher Savion Jackson

There haven’t been many reports about who the Rams are showing interest in leading up to the draft, which isn’t surprising given how good the organization is at preventing information from leaking. However, there have been a few reported meetings between the Rams and prospects.

We can add NC State edge rusher/defensive lineman Savion Jackson to the list. According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams are among the teams showing interest in Jackson, along with the Broncos, 49ers and Chargers.

Jackson is undersized at just 6-foot-2 and 263 pounds, but he’s a good run defender and has a 79-inch wingspan, so he has some length on the edge to make up for his smaller frame.

Jackson is viewed as a late-round pick or potentially even an undrafted free agent, so he’s someone to monitor as the draft is winding down on Saturday night.

