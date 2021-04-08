Rams showing interest in athletic UCF WR/TE Jacob Harris

If you were to read the tea leaves of the Rams’ pre-draft meetings, you’d think they were desperate for wide receiver help. That’s obviously not the case with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and DeSean Jackson on the roster, but Los Angeles is still in the market for a playmaker at wideout.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Rams have met with UCF wide receiver/tight end Jacob Harris, who’s a fast riser leading up to the draft after putting together an outstanding showing at his pro day.

The 6-foot-5 weapon is viewed as a wide receiver by some and a tight end by others, but he has the potentially to be a matchup nightmare wherever he lines up.

Harris ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds at 6-5 and 219 pounds. He has 33.5-inch arms, an 81.25-inch wingspan and did the three-cone drill in 6.51 seconds. His 40.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump are equally impressive, showing off his explosiveness.

He has just two years of production, however. He caught 49 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns at UCF in 2019 and 2020, which marked the first time he caught a pass in college. Harris obviously needs time to develop, being as inexperienced as he is, but his ceiling is high.

The Rams could use a jump-ball receiver on offense and with Harris’ size and leaping ability, he could be just what the doctor ordered.

