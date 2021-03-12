Rams show interest in UCF CB Tay Gowan with pre-draft meeting

The Los Angeles Rams could have a void at cornerback this offseason with the contracts of both Troy Hill and Darious Williams expiring. Williams should be retained as a restricted free agent, but Hill may not be re-signed by the Rams if he finds a better offer elsewhere.

It’s no surprise the Rams are eyeing cornerback prospects in the draft, and they’re showing interest in UCF cornerback Tay Gowan. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, they’re among the teams to meet with Gowan, who opted out of the 2020 season and declared for the draft.

Gowan was part of a talented UCF secondary, playing 12 games in 2019. He made 31 tackles, picked off two passes and had eight pass breakups, playing well for the Knights. Though he didn’t play in 2020, he’s still an intriguing player in the draft.

At 6-foot-2, he has great size and length for the position. He may not be the most athletic corner, but he’s a willing tackler and can succeed in jamming receivers at the line with his physicality.

He’ll likely be a mid-to-late-round pick in April.

