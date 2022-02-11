How the Rams should (and shouldn’t) attack the Bengals defense in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams will see a defense on Sunday that they haven’t faced since 2019 – and even then, the Cincinnati Bengals looked very different when these two teams squared off two-plus years ago. Sean McVay has been studying this defense for almost two weeks, so he certainly knows ways the Rams should and shouldn’t attack it.

Bengals Wire editor Chris Roling provided some intel from a Bengals perspective about how the Rams should go about moving the ball on offense this Sunday – and three ways they shouldn’t. There are soft spots in the Bengals defense but there are also several strengths.

1. How to attack Bengals defense: Target Eli Apple

The Rams are going to throw the ball fairly often on Sunday, just knowing how their offense operates and Sean McVay’s tendencies. So when they do, rather than targeting Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie, the Rams should go after Apple.

Bengals Wire: There’s no major weak link on the Bengals defense. If there’s one to attack as a mismatch, though, it’s probably Apple. Thrust into duty with Trae Waynes still out, he’s let up 39 catches on 66 targets with two picks. Not bad, not great, but he’s missed nearly 20 percent of his tackles and most fans know about his history, big games or otherwise, prior to this career resurgence. Working to get him in looks against Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. could prove fruitful.

2. How to attack Bengals defense: Establish the run

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

When the Bengals go with two-high looks and drop most of their defenders into coverage, the Rams can’t force the issue by trying downfield passes and their typical drop-back offense. They need to take what the defense gives them and establish the run with Cam Akers and Sony Michel.

Bengals Wire: No, really. The Bengals dropped eight into coverage on 45 percent of Patrick Mahomes’ dropbacks in the second half of the AFC title game while holding the Chiefs to three points. If some passing efficiency can encourage that sort of look again, the running lanes should be wide. Las Vegas averaged 7.4 yards on the ground against the Bengals in the wild card round. Tennessee, 5.2 in the divisional. Kansas City, 5.8. It’s not a way to win the game, but it’s a way to dictate how the defense plays. This does run the risk of letting D.J. Reader just dominate a game, but the great Rams line needs to win its one-on-ones.

Story continues

3. How to attack Bengals defense: Start aggressive, and go for the setup

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Bengals gave up 21 points and 292 total yards to the Chiefs in the first half of the AFC title game. Kansas City looked like it was destined for a third straight Super Bowl trip. But Cincinnati bounced back in the second half and held the Chiefs to three points and 83 yards the rest of the game.

Bengals Wire: The Bengals bring out a very, very bland defense to start a game and adapt as they go. Sounds typical, but it has been much, much more dramatic than what most teams can do. There’s no defined coverage, not a ton of blitzing, nada. Perhaps more so than other teams, though, that can leave them vulnerable for the setup, trying to dictate what the defense will do in the second half. If there’s an offense that can do it, it’s one directed by Matthew Stafford.

1. How not to attack the Bengals defense: Quick, short reads in the middle

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Fortunately, the Rams don’t typically use a short, quick passing game – sometimes to their own detriment. But against the Bengals, they should really focus on boundary passes that go away from the linebackers and nickel defenders.

Bengals Wire: The short stuff probably isn’t going to work. Logan Wilson leads all linebackers with five interceptions this year and the unit as a whole loves to jump the short stuff. Mike Hilton is also a stud in the slot – there’s that well-circulated example of him holding Kupp to no catches and four targets in one-on-ones back in 2019. If the Rams want to be effective in the air, it’s probably going to be on mismatches out on the boundary by shifting Kupp around or otherwise.

2. How not to attack the Bengals defense: TE screens

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Coincidentally, the Rams happen to love tight end screens. They even ran a flea flicker that turned into a tight end screen against the 49ers. The Bengals are a disciplined defense that doesn’t blitz much, so screens to Kendall Blanton probably won’t work well.

Bengals Wire: Sean McVay loves those bunched formations and the screen game to keep things soft and defenders backpedaling. Problem is, the Bengals don’t blitz a lot anyway and the defensive ends are very smart about containing stuff. Teams like Tennessee have already tried similar things and San Francisco seemed to write the blueprint about how to stop the Rams in this area, too. The way to beat the Bengals is probably on the outside with an iso to Beckham, not banking on Bengals ends and ‘backers to misplay short stuff.

3. How not to attack the Bengals defense: Slowly

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

As good as the Rams pass rush is, Cincinnati’s can be dangerous, too. Stafford won’t be able to hold the ball too long in the pocket with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard bearing down on him. That’s not to say he should throw it to his first read immediately, but he can’t take 5 seconds to find a target.

Bengals Wire: Yes, one point says don’t go for quick reads – in the middle. Stafford can’t afford to take too long either, though. The Bengals nearly lead the league in dropping eight men into coverage. There’s no “just wait for guys to get open” going on. Eventually, somebody like Trey Hendrickson will hit home. Hesitation got to Mahomes against this in the AFC title game and has become meme-worthy. Stafford’s thrown two scores and picks over 41 attempts against three or fewer rushers, per Sports Info Solutions, so electing for a slow tempo, no matter how strong the crop of weapons might be, could lead to disaster. (edited)

1

1