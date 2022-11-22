Rams shockingly waive Darrell Henderson Jr. and Justin Hollins

Well, the Los Angeles Rams appear to be shaking things up. The team announced on Tuesday that Darrell Henderson Jr. and Justin Hollins were both waived from the 53-man roster.

That comes as a huge surprise considering both players have been starters this season. Henderson played just four snaps on Sunday and carried it twice, with Sean McVay claiming a pre-game knee tweak caused his role to be limited.

Hollins has started five games this season and played all 10, but he has just one sack and hasn’t produced nearly enough as an edge rusher.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad TE Kendall Blanton

• Waived, No Recall RB Darrell Henderson, LB Justin Hollins — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 22, 2022

