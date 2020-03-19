Aaron Donald will have a new teammate playing inside with him in the defensive line.

Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson has agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Rams, NFL Media reports.

Robinson ranks 98th on PFT’s top-100 free agents, leaving only 31 who either weren’t tagged or haven’t agreed to terms.

Robinson, 24, spent his first four seasons with the Lions after they made him a second-round choice. He played 58 games, with 37 starts.

Robinson has 172 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, 14 quarterback hits, an interception, three forced fumbles and 16 pass breakups in his career.

Rams get A’Shawn Robinson on a two-year, $17 million deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk