The Rams shared the perfect tweet before ending their 7-year drought in the first round

Before drafting Jared Verse at No. 19 overall on Thursday, the last time the Rams made a first-round pick was in 2016. At that time, Barack Obama was still president, Sean McVay was still on Washington’s coaching staff and SoFi Stadium hadn’t even broken ground yet.

It felt like forever ago that the Rams traded up for Jared Goff at No. 1 overall, which the team leaned into on social media. When Los Angeles was announced as being on the clock, the social team shared the perfect tweet.

On the clock in the first round. pic.twitter.com/Dj0U7TFgTE — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 26, 2024

They followed it up with another fantastic post after the pick was made.

Good pick, good tweets.

