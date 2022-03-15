Rams set to release Johnny Hekker

After winning Super Bowl LVI, the Rams are going to move on from their punter.

Per Pat McAfee, Los Angeles is set to release Johnny Hekker.

Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports the move will come after the start of the league year.

A four-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, Hekker has served as the Rams’ punter for all of the team’s games since 2012. He owns a career 46.7-yard average per punt, leading the league with a 47.9-yard average back in 2015.

Hekker, who turned 32 in February, also specializes in fake punts. He’s 14-of-23 passing in his career for 186 yards with a touchdown.

Hekker was one of just three Rams players who were with the team for its final season in St. Louis in 2015. The others are defensive tackle Aaron Donald and right tackle Rob Havenstein.

