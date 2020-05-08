The Rams hope to make a splash in their new home to start the 2020 NFL season, and then spend a full week out east.

SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will begin playing this year, will open on Sunday Night Football in Week One with the Rams taking on the Cowboys.

“To be able to start at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys, we couldn’t be more excited about that,” Rams coach Sean McVay said on NFL Network.

After that, the Rams play at the Eagles in Week Two and at the Bills in Week Three. McVay said he expects his team to stay on the East Coast for the week, rather than fly all the way back to Los Angeles and then fly out again.

“When you travel those two time zones, both of those being slotted for 10 a.m. [Pacific Time] kickoffs, we’ve done something similar when we’ve had East Coast trips. It’s worked out for us so I think you can expect us to do the same,” McVay said.

After the Rams disappointingly fell short of the playoffs last year, they’ll hope to get off to a fast start this year. The opening schedule won’t make that easy.

Rams set to open SoFi Stadium on Sunday night Week One, then head East originally appeared on Pro Football Talk