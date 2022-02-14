Rams set date for Super Bowl parade in Los Angeles

Neither the Los Angeles Dodgers nor the Lakers were able to hold a celebratory parade after they won championships in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the Rams will get to treat their fans to a day of partying after winning Super Bowl LVI.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff announced on Monday that the Rams will hold their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. It’ll start at the Shrine Auditorium and conclude with a rally outside the Coliseum, which is where the Rams played from 2016-2019.

Demoff didn’t share a time for the parade, but at least fans now know what day it will be on so they can start putting in PTO requests at work.

This is the Rams’ first Super Bowl in Los Angeles after winning one in St. Louis, so fans in Southern California have never experienced a Super Bowl celebration like this.