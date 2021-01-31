Rams set to go 7 years without a first-round pick

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead puts very little value in first-round picks – making that very clear once again in his blockbuster trade for Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

The Rams are trading two first-round picks to the Lions, with those selections reportedly coming in 2022 and 2023. They don’t have a first-rounder in 2021 because of the Jalen Ramsey trade, which was the case last year, too.

In fact, the Rams haven’t made a first-round pick since they took Goff No. 1 overall in 2016 after moving up to draft him. As a result of this trade, as well as others involving Ramsey and Brandin Cooks, the Rams aren’t slated to make a first-round selection until 2024.

That will make it seven years in a row that the Rams won’t use a first-round pick in the draft – a span unlike any other in the NFL.

Rams’ first round picks by year:

2016: Jared Goff

2017: None

2018: None

2019: None

2020: None

2021: None

2022: None

2023: None

The Ramsey trade undoubtedly has worked out in the Rams’ favor, but the deals for Cooks and Goff didn’t necessarily come with the return Los Angeles was hoping for.

Now, we’ll see if it really sets them back by missing out on first-round rookies for seven years in a row – barring a trade, of course.