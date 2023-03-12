Breaking news:

Rams sending Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for player, pick

As usual, when the buzz of an NFL trade breaks, the deal happens quickly.

There were reports Jalen Ramsey was headed to the Miami Dolphins from the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

And, boom, minutes later, the details of the deal came to fruition.

The Dolphins get the Pro Bowl CB, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams, in return for a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and tight end Hunter Long.

The swap will become official on March 15 when the league’s new year commences.

Ramsey started his career as a Jacksonville Jaguar. He was traded to LA in 2019.

As a Ram, he had 10 interceptions.

Long was a third-round pick in 2021 out of Boston College. He had 1 catch for 8 yards with the Dolphins.

