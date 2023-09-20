Rams send Cam Akers to Vikings for a swap of draft picks in 2026

The second annual Cam Akers trade effort was successful.

A year after Akers and the Rams reached an impasse that led to a post-trade-deadline truce, the Rams have shipped Akers to the Vikings, per multiple reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the trade entails a flip of 2026 (not a typo) draft picks. (Our guess, the Rams get a six, and the Vikings get a seven.)

The Rams basically gave Akers away to get rid of him. The move reunites Akers with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, who was the offensive coordinator in L.A. during Akers's first two seasons.

A second-round pick from Florida State in 2020, Akers had 625 rushing yards as a rookie, on 145 carries. The highlight came on a Thursday night against the Patriots, when Akers rushed for 171 yards on 29 carries in a 24-3 win.

In 2021, a pre-training camp Achilles tendon tear limited him to late-season work. He had 221 yards in two regular-season games, and 172 yards in four postseason games.

Akers finished the 2022 season with three straight 100-yard rushing performances. It seemed to lay the foundation for a full reconciliation and a potential rebound in 2023.

Instead, he rushed for 29 yards on 22 carries in Week 1, he was inactive for Week 2, and now he's gone.

Akers is making $1.45 million in 2023, the final year of his rookie contract.

