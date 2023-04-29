Rams select Wingate P Ethan Evans with 223rd pick in 2023 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams finally have a special teams specialist on the roster in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. With the 223rd overall pick in this year’s draft, the Rams selected punter Ethan Evans out of Wingate University.

Ladies and gentlemen… we have a punter. Welcome to LA, Ethan Evans! pic.twitter.com/cf3U7icCKQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2023

During the 2022 season, the Rams had Matt Gay at kicker, Riley Dixon at punter, and Matthew Orzech at long snapper. All three of those guys departed the Rams in the offseason, leaving the team seeking specialists this offseason.

In his final season at Wingate, Evans attempted 77 punts and he averaged 45.7 yards per punt in 2022. While the Rams could add a veteran into the mix this offseason, Evans will certainly get an opportunity to be the starting punter for the Rams in 2023 and potentially beyond.

More Latest Rams news!

Rams select RB Zach Evans after trading up 37 spots to No. 215 Bathroom break caused Ochaun Mathis to miss Rams' draft call Instant analysis of Rams drafting WR Puka Nacua: Versatile wideout in the offense

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire